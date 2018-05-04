Security being assessed at the res where Zolile Khumalo was murdered

“Year after year we have raised security issues at our residences and they [university administrators] have never taken us seriously. It is high time now that they do.

“The measures that we have been calling for have been completely necessary. All we want is justice for Zolile‚ she didn’t do anything wrong to anyone‚” Dlamini added.

S.Dass Group’s Shamim Ramjeewon‚ landlords of the Lonsdale residence‚ said that Mzolo was a regular visitor who was familiar to the security personnel.

“He signed in at around 9pm and when he was not out of the building when the security did a sweep at 10pm they established he was in the [Khumalo’s] room‚” she said.

Ramjeewon said that their visitor rules‚ an amalgamation of those of the university and their own‚ stipulated that non-students could visit the residence up until 6pm and those holding MUT student cards could check in as late as 10:30pm.

On how he managed to get a gun past the watchful guards‚ she said all visitors were thoroughly searched.

“As far as I know he was searched and he had no weapons on him. We are still investigating but we believe that the weapon was brought into the building at an earlier stage‚” she said.

“We are installing metal detectors tonight and are looking at outlawing visitors completely in the wake of this.”