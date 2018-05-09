Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa has been sentenced to two years’ direct imprisonment for the attack on DA councillor Rano Kayser during a heated council meeting in October 2016.

Magistrate Morne Cannon said it was clear Lungisa showed no remorse for his actions‚ HeraldLIVE reported.

Lungisa was found guilty in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Cannon said he proved to be a poor witness who changed his version of events as the trial proceeded.

Lungisa was found to have unlawfully and intentionally hit Kayser over the head with a glass water jug without provocation.

His co-accused‚ Gamalihleli Maqula‚ was acquitted on all charges in March when the court found that there was not enough evidence against him for conviction.

Lungisa will appeal against the conviction and sentence at 3pm on Wednesday.