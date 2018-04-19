In a bizarre attack on the magistrate who convicted Andile Lungisa‚ the ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay claimed on Wednesday the judgment was a politically driven ploy to destroy him and said its members were “mobilising” against it.

Regional secretary Themba Xathula said in a statement that the party wanted magistrate Morne Cannon removed from the case‚ claiming he was insensitive to the “political implications” of convicting the ANC councillor.

Lungisa was found guilty on Tuesday of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm‚ after he hit DA councillor Rano Kayser with a glass water jug during a heated council meeting in October 2016.

The incident was caught on video‚ a clip of which was presented as evidence in court.

Lungisa will be sentenced on May 9.

Xathula said in the statement: “The ANC in the Nelson Mandela region would like in no uncertain terms to make it clear that we are against the judgment.

“We would like for the court to consider changing the judge as he has proven to not be sensitive to the political implications of the case and the tensions in the political space it might cause if not handled with care and the fairness it deserves.”

Read more on The Herald