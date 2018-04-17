ANC councillor Andile Lungisa has been found guilty of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Handing down judgment in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court‚ magistrate Morne Cannon said Lungisa had proved to be a poor witness who changed his version of events as the trial proceeded.

Lungisa was found to have unlawfully and intentionally hit former MMC for transport Rano Kayser over the head with a glass water jug‚ without provocation‚ during a heated council meeting in October 2016.