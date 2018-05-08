Man shot dead after withdrawing money for wife's funeral

A 66-year-old man was shot dead on Sunday on a plot in Sunrella‚ next to Lanseria airport‚ while carrying cash to pay for his wife’s funeral.

It is alleged that the deceased was driving from the bank in Fourways. When he arrived at the gate of the plot he was blocked from behind by a silver grey Toyota Corolla.

“Three unknown armed men came out of the Corolla and approached the [victim's] vehicle. They then opened the door of his vehicle and shot at him. He died at the scene after sustaining two bullet wounds in his upper body.

“The suspects then searched the deceased man’s vehicle before fleeing in their own vehicle. It is not yet known what valuables were in the deceased’s vehicle‚” said Captain Mpho Tshetlhane‚ Douglasdale police spokesmen.

The suspects are still at large. Anyone with information is urged to contact Diepsloot police on (011)367 6472 or 08600 10111.

According to the Facebook page of private security company Drift Reaction cc‚ the victim had withdrawn R15 000 in cash to pay for his wife’s funeral. She died on Friday.

The suspects allegedly took the money and sped off. According to the security company the family decided to move out of the house and away from the area immediately.