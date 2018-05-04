Wakanda Forever! Black Panther to dominate at MTV awards The film leads the pack with seven nominations
It's official! Black Panther is still the movie of the people.
Avengers: Infinity War may be kicking butt and taking names at the box office now but it was Black Panther that ran away with all the love at the MTV Movie & TV Awards nominations this week.
The film‚ which sparked a mini-cultural revolution and smashed box office records looks like it will have a massive night at the awards‚ with seven nominations
The film got nods in the Best Movie and Best On-Screen Team categories‚ while lead actor Chadwick Boseman is nominated for Best Performance in a Movie and Best Hero.
Letitia Wright (Shuri) was nominated for Scene Stealer category‚
and Black Panther bae Michael B. Jordan was nominated for Best Villain.
The latest Avengers walked away with just three nominations‚ including Best Fight‚ Best Villain (Thanos) and Best Movie.
In case you forgot‚ the MTV awards are the wokest awards around with gender-neutral awards and even categories like “Best Kiss” and “Best Fight.”
The awards will be held on June 18 at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles and will be hosted by comedian Tiffany Haddish.