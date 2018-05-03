The national bus strike could soon end as unions and employers are going back to the negotiation table.

Zanele Sabela‚ a spokesperson for the SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu)‚ said after the unions met early this week‚ they decided to invite employers for another round of wage negotiations.

“On Monday when we met‚ we decided it is our responsibility to invite the employers back to the negotiation table. We then wrote to the bargaining council to request a meeting with employers so we can continue negotiations‚” Sabela said.