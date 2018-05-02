Trade unions' power weakens

As workers celebrated May Day yesterday, labour analysts warned that the influence of trade unions in the workplace has waned, with most unions' membership declining.

This has also seen unions' ability to persuade employers on worker issues hampered.

"Labour unions are weaker today because they are battling for membership and influence," said labour analyst Terry Bell.

"A lot of workers have just become very disillusioned not just with politicians, but with trade unions themselves because of the leaders.

"At the time where we needed more democratic unions [and] when there [are] so many jobs under threat, we have a situation where unions are under tremendous pressure and are actually weaker," Bell said.