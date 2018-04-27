Big guns called in bid to end national bus strike

The big guns were called in on Thursday in a bid to try to bring an end to the national bus strike as it entered its ninth day.

Transport Minister Dr Blade Nzimande and Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant met with bus companies and striking labour unions on Thursday at the Garden Court close to OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg to try to bring some relief for commuters on passengers.

Department of Transport spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi said in a statement that the ministers had noted that both parties were “determined to resolve the impasse swiftly with concessions already made from the original positions held by both parties prior to the negotiations”.

“Both ministers called on all parties involved to find a negotiated settlement under the allowable rules and regulations in the interest of all South Africans.

“Whilst the ministers are not party to the negotiations‚ the only reasonable outcome that they expect from the negotiations is the immediate resumption of bus operations‚ whilst labour and employers are finding a permanent solution to the impasse‚” Mnisi said.