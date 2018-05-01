South Africa’s working class has the responsibility to stand up against things that threaten to cripple the country‚ including issues like state capture‚ the SACP’s general secretary‚ Blade Nzimande‚ said on Friday.

Speaking at the Cosatu May Day rally held in Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape‚ Nzimande said: “We are saying to the workers: stand up and defend the national sovereignty of this country… You fought to liberate South Africa‚ you cannot stand by while this happens.”

He said while the media had played its role in exposing state capture‚ they had also spoken up against it.

Nzimande acknowledged the changes brought forward by President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ saying his efforts of appointing new boards to Eskom‚ Prasa and the SABC had not gone unnoticed.

“We support you‚” he said.

“Comrades‚ I am glad the president is here‚” Nzimande said‚ adding that they wanted to express their concerns.

“We don't like this thing of the VAT increasing. The looters must pay for our programmes... not the working class. We support Cosatu and we say tax the super rich. They must take a lead in subsidising our programmes‚” Nzimande said.

He called for unity amongst the working class.

“We need broad working class unity. You cannot have a trade union federation that goes on a strike and attacks other unions… Let’s unite around the things that unite us‚” he said.