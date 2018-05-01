The general secretary of the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)‚ Zwelinzima Vavi‚ says unions must maintain their independence and deal with the issues that affect the workplace.

Speaking to eNCA on Tuesday morning‚ Vavi said union involvement in politics should not be about factions but representing worker issues.

“Unions must speak politics of the country. They must speak about issues that affect them in the workplace and in the communities. Unions must be truly democratic and unions must be fighting and not be sweethearts. They must be campaigning and must be based on militant unity of workers. They must not agree to hand over the working people to be further exploited by their class enemies.

“If Cosatu was to embrace those principles‚ we would unite tomorrow. Independence is the name…Can they claim to be independent from the ANC. [The answer is] No‚ they can’t‚” Vavi said.