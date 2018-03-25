Teasing the mentally ill is absurd as we are all mad to a different degree

Teasing the mentally handicapped must be among the most insensitive of human pursuits. I also plead guilty to deriving morbid pleasure from teasing people who were different from me while growing up.

Kids can be cruel, and I was no exception. I distinctly remember the thrill we got when a man named Mohlouwa chased us after we teased him.

The only reprimand was from the elders, who warned that if we continued teasing them, we'd end up like them.

I stopped the pranks after one guy, who always had a newspaper tucked under his arm, told me: "We are all mad, but as far as the degree of madness is concerned, we differ".

That gave me food for thought. Who indeed among us can claim to be 100% sane, if ever there is such a level?

Indeed it is plausible that we are not as sane as we believe. Look carefully at the people around you and you'll notice that a lot of them are two sandwiches short of a picnic.

Some of them even hold high positions in society. They are even in parliament and even in the churches preaching.

Schools are also teeming with mad boogies disguised as teachers. Like the newspaper reader told me, it is the degree of madness that prompts us to draw a line in the sand.

The only people I know who beg to be classified are those who want the court to be lenient after they have committed a heinous crime.