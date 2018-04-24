Everything you need to know about Saftu's national strike

"We have received reports of employers deliberately misleading by claiming that Numsa members may not participate in the strike because it is not specifically named in the Section 77 certificate granted by Nedlac.

"The strike tomorrow is to demand this real living wage in the form of the national minimum wage and to reject the insult of R20 per hour imposed in the labour market by the ANC government, which takes the black and African working class back to the racist apartheid fault lines," said Jim.

Numsa, which has over 30 000 members, said those against the strike must remember that workers have a constitutional right to take part.

Unions are embarking on a national strike on Wednesday demanding that the national minimum wage not be implemented.

In Gauteng, marchers will meet in central Johannesburg at the Newtown Precinct Park.

They will be marching to the Department of Labour, the Provincial Department of Health and the Premier’s Office.

Kwazulu-Natal

Durban’s Botha’s Place will be the hotbed of the KwaZulu-Natal march. Marchers will be going to the Durban City Hall, Departments of Labour, Economic Development and the Premier’s and Mayor’s offices.

Western Cape

In the Western Cape, marchers will be assembling at Keizersgracht and will be marching to the City of Cape Town offices and Parliament.

Eastern Cape

Marchers in the Eastern Cape will be assembling at Vusi Dlamini Square in Port Elizabeth and will be marching to Centenary Hall while in East London, they will be marching to the Department of Labour and in Queenstown will be picketing outside the Department of Labour.

Free State

In the Free State, they will be assembling at Batho Hall in Bloemfontein and will be marching to Department of Labour.

Limpopo

In the northern part of the country, marchers in Limpopo will assemble at the SABC Park in Polokwane.

They will be embarking on a march to the Departments of Labour and Social Development.