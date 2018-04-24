The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) says the general public has absolutely no reason to fear for their lives in the general strike which is to take place on Wednesday.

On Wednesday Saftu‚ its affiliates and allies in civil society will be on the streets in a general strike in protest against the national minimum wage and amendments to the labour law.

But since the briefing held by the federation on Monday there have been messages circulating in different cities and on social media‚ warning people to stay indoors and not to allow their children to go to school.

“These are obviously malicious messages by people who are opposed to what we are doing. There is absolutely no reason for anyone not to leave home tomorrow or to live their normal life. There will be no intimidation‚ no threats. It is a voluntary decision that people have to make [to join the strike]. We are sure that they will. It will be a peaceful‚ orderly demonstration in all the big cities. People have nothing to fear and we hope that many of them will join in the strike‚” said Patrick Craven‚ acting spokesperson of Saftu.