The nationwide bus strike is continuing as unions and management have not struck any deal.

“The strike is continuing. We have asked workers who are not members of the unions to join the strike because whatever deal we get will also benefit them‚” said Zanele Sabela‚ a spokesperson for the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu).

“We have not heard from management. We call on the ministers of transport and labour to intervene in the matter‚” Sabela said.

She said workers no longer demanded a 12% wage increase and had settled on a 9.5 % increase for the first year and a 9% increase for the second.