Man who threw his daughter from a rooftop dies

A 27-year-old man who threw his daughter off a rooftop in Bloemfontein‚ and then tried to kill himself‚ has died.

The man was critical on Thursday after the dramatic ordeal‚ which occurred because of an alleged vicious domestic brawl with his girlfriend on Wednesday night. The man was under police guard after the attempted murder-suicide.

His seven-year-old daughter is still in hospital. Her life was saved by a bystander who caught her.

“He allegedly took his seven-year-old daughter and went to the rooftop of the Shoprite building at the Bloem Plaza. He then threw the child down from the rooftop and later threw himself down. The child was luckily caught by the bystander on the ground‚” said police spokesperson Captain Chaka Marope.