Four killed‚ 11 injured in Northern Cape taxi accident

22 April 2018
Four people were killed and 11 others injured when a taxi rolled on the N14 about 10 kilometres outside Kathu in the Northern Cape on Saturday.

ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall said paramedics had arrived on the scene at about 5.30 pm to find that several passengers had been ejected from the taxi.

“Four adults were declared dead by other emergency services on scene. ER24 transported a patient in a critical condition to Kuruman Hospital and two people who sustained moderate injuries were transported to hospital by other emergency services.

“The exact cause surrounding the incident was not yet known to our paramedics‚ but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations‚” Siddall said.

