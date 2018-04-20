Ntshangase itching to be Chiefs hero

Kaizer Chiefs will be seeking to avoid another cup defeat against Free State Stars in KwaZulu-Natal when the two sides meet at the Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow.

Interestingly, the last time Amakhosi and Ea Lla Koto met in a cup clash was at the same venue in November 2016 in the quarter-finals of the Telkom Knockout.

Stars won the match 6-5 on penalties after it had finished 2-2 after extra time.

Chiefs are desperate for silverware. Failure to win the Nedbank Cup will mean going three full seasons without a trophy.

Chiefs and Stars are fourth and fifth respectively on the log standings, which means the two sides are closely matched this season.

In cup competitions there has been little to separate them, with Chiefs winning three and Stars two in their last five cup meetings since 2009.

"It's a difficult one but the beauty of it is that we played them in the league. We know exactly their weaknesses and strengths and the same goes with us, because they know us," said Chiefs coach Steve Komphela.

Komphela's men beat Stars 1-0 in a league match played at Goble Park earlier this month, but he's well aware that a cup match is a different ball game.

"You know how cup matches are, they will bring their best performance. I remember in the Telkom Knockout we suffered a setback from them under rainy conditions.

"We are looking forward to the match and the most important thing for us is to go through to the final," he said.

Chiefs need heroes to avoid another embarrassing season. The Glamour Boys' midfielder Siphelele Ntshangase has not played much but he's hoping to make a rare appearance and hopefully help Chiefs to the decider.

"If I get the opportunity I will use it," Ntshangase said.

"The way we are preparing and going into the Saturday game, I don't think it will be a problem. Whatever you do at training, you apply it during a match, so I don't see any

problem."