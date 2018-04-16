North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo and Denel CEO Zwelakhe Ntshepe are facing a backlash over revelations that the premier’s son got a R1.1 million bursary to become a pilot.

Rapport newspaper revealed at the weekend that the state-owned armaments company‚ forced recently to borrow money to pay salaries‚ had “bent the rules” to award the bursary.

Ntshepe‚ according to the newspaper‚ personally signed the contract.

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Natasha Mazzone said on Monday that the party had laid criminal charges of alleged fraud and corruption against the pair.