President Cyril Ramaphosa is this afternoon expected to announce a high-level team that will drive a new campaign to draw investment to South Africa.

This publication understands that the president has personally assembled the team‚ which includes prominent former government figures – a team which the presidency said will reinforce South Africa’s capacity to increase domestic and foreign direct investment.

"Alongside the implementation of necessary economic reforms‚ this investment campaign will position South Africa as an investment destination with significant unrealised potential‚” the presidency said.

Before departing to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London on Monday evening‚ Ramaphosa is also set out details of the Investment Summit he announced during the State of the Nation Address in February.