South Africa

Give us a Winnie Mandela Day‚ says ANC Women’s League

By Qaanitah Hunter - 14 April 2018 - 14:09
Mourners attend the funeral service of late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.
Mourners attend the funeral service of late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.
Image: KGOTHATSO MADISA

The ANC Women’s League president‚ Bathabile Dlamini‚ said the organisation will not stop calling for a woman president until it happens in South Africa.

Dlamini was delivering a message on behalf of the league at the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg.

Addressing Madikizela-Mandela‚ Dlamini said: “We must confess; we have allowed patriarchy to oppress you.”

The ANC Women’s League in the 1990s pushed for Madikizela-Mandela to be elected to the top leadership of the ANC and the country but failed in its attempt.

The league’s efforts to have a woman elected at the ANC’s last conference in December 2017 also fell flat.

Dlamini said they request that a day be set aside as Winnie Mandela Day to commemorate her life.

“Your spirit will live on‚” she said to the deceased leader. 

