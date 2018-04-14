Give us a Winnie Mandela Day‚ says ANC Women’s League

The ANC Women’s League president‚ Bathabile Dlamini‚ said the organisation will not stop calling for a woman president until it happens in South Africa.

Dlamini was delivering a message on behalf of the league at the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg.

Addressing Madikizela-Mandela‚ Dlamini said: “We must confess; we have allowed patriarchy to oppress you.”

The ANC Women’s League in the 1990s pushed for Madikizela-Mandela to be elected to the top leadership of the ANC and the country but failed in its attempt.

The league’s efforts to have a woman elected at the ANC’s last conference in December 2017 also fell flat.

Dlamini said they request that a day be set aside as Winnie Mandela Day to commemorate her life.

“Your spirit will live on‚” she said to the deceased leader.