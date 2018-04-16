Tovey believes Thamsanqa Sangweni has the potential to achieve great things at Pirates

Having coached him during his rookie 2009/10 Premiership season at AmaZulu, Neil Tovey feels out-of-favour Orlando Pirates midfielder Thamsanqa Sangweni can still work his way into the Buccaneers' starting line-up.

Since joining Pirates from Chippa United before the start of this season, Sangweni (28) has failed to live up to expectations at the Soweto giants, making only three appearances for the title-challenging Pirates.

His failure to break into match day squad under coach Milutin Sredojevic has since triggered rumours that the Empangeni, north of KZN-born midfielder will leave the club at the end of the season.

But Tovey believes Sangweni has the quality to succeed at Pirates, challenging his former charge to work even harder at training and to remain focused.