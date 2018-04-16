Former safety and security minister Sydney Mufamadi says the decision to distance the liberation movement from Winnie Madikizela-Mandela during the apartheid era was taken by the collective.

Mufamadi told journalists in Parktown‚ Johannesburg‚ on Monday that comrades were not happy with what was happening in the Mandela Football Club‚ which Madikizela-Mandela ran.

"We counselled comrade Winnie about keeping that outfit called Mandela Football Club‚" Mufamadi said.

Her comrades approached Madikizela-Mandela several times‚ asking her to close the football club‚ he said. They complained that "there are too many people in the football club who are serving other interests"‚ Mufamadi said.

"Out of many attempts‚ the decision to distance the mass democratic movement from her came from that‚" said Mufamadi‚ who said the decision was taken by the leadership of the movement.