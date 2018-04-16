Madiba backstabbed Mama Winnie
How did this man referred to as an icon forgive people who arrested and tortured him but could not forgive his wife Winnie Madikizela-Mandela?
If Graca Machel was told the truth about the sacrifices that Mama Winnie made for Mandela and the country, she wouldn't have accepted that fake marriage to Nelson Mandela.
Remember, Thabo Mbeki was involved in Machel's marriage negotiations. How could Mbeki do that to the Mother of the Nation?
Mbeki also recently lied that Winnie could not stand for the ANC deputy president position in Mahikeng due to the party's constitution.
How can the former president, who was so trusted in the movement, betray Winnie and lie in such a manner?
The truth is that the whole constituency did not understand the constitution of the ANC, which they believed prevented women from leading the organisation. Is that also the reason why Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma lost the elections to Cyril Ramaphosa at Nasrec in December?
Our media is also opportunistic. They spent two weeks since Mama Winnie's death telling the world about her trials and tribulations. Why didn't those editorials raise the issue of her deceit and immorality while she was still alive so she could clear her name?
Today, media houses are competing to release something "unknown" about her - the "scoop". As for the ANC and its women's league, they must be ashamed of themselves. They never hero-worshipped Madikizela-Mandela like they are doing now.
They have now turned into her praise singers, something they should have done while she was still alive.
Julius Malema is spot on about the hypocrisy of the ruling party.
Phasoane Richard Seloane, e-mail