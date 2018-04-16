Madiba backstabbed Mama Winnie

How did this man referred to as an icon forgive people who arrested and tortured him but could not forgive his wife Winnie Madikizela-Mandela?

If Graca Machel was told the truth about the sacrifices that Mama Winnie made for Mandela and the country, she wouldn't have accepted that fake marriage to Nelson Mandela.

Remember, Thabo Mbeki was involved in Machel's marriage negotiations. How could Mbeki do that to the Mother of the Nation?

Mbeki also recently lied that Winnie could not stand for the ANC deputy president position in Mahikeng due to the party's constitution.

How can the former president, who was so trusted in the movement, betray Winnie and lie in such a manner?