Former minister of safety and security Sydney Mufamadi says he was never afforded an opportunity to state his side of the story in the controversial documentary on the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Speaking at a briefing in Parktown‚ Johannesburg‚ on Monday‚ Mufamadi said he had waited for the mourning period to end in order to speak out.

Mufamadi said since the documentary was aired on television‚ he had received a number of calls from people in the country and outside‚ wanting him to explain what was contained in the film.

He said no one ever called him to get his side of the story on the allegations made in the documentary.