A KwaZulu-Natal prosecutor who was convicted of rape and defeating the ends of justice has been prosecuting cases while out on bail - and was even spotted at work after the High Court in Pietermaritzburg found him guilty earlier this year.

Our sister publication, The Sunday Times, has learned that Richard Sizwe Buthelezi‚ the former control prosecutor of Dundee Magistrate’s Court in Northern KZN‚ was arrested in 2013 after he forced a young woman who was attending court with her boyfriend to perform oral sex on him‚ in his office at the court.

He also tried to rape her‚ according to court papers. The papers outlined how Buthelezi then tried to bribe his victim and her boyfriend with R3 000 to withdraw the case against him in the days after the incident.

But the couple took the money and delivered it to the investigating officer - who promptly added charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice to his rap sheet.

Buthelezi’s matter has been set down for sentencing on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Acting Judge Booysen said when delivering his judgement he was unconvinced by the evidence Buthelezi‚ the only witness to testify in his own defence‚ had given before the court.