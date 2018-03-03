A female motorist who stopped to assist a seemingly frantic half-naked woman in Mpumalanga found herself a victim of a trap which resulted in her being raped‚ said police.

Sergeant Gerald Sedibe said the 36-year-old woman was driving on a road between Buchbuckridge and Lydenburg on Wednesday evening when she spotted the woman who flagged her down‚ signalling that she needed help.

The motorist drove past the woman who was near some bushes.

"After driving a few metres‚ the woman decided to drive back and assist. Immediately after stopping her vehicle‚ the half-naked lady disappeared and an unknown man popped out of the bushes wearing a balaclava and pointed her with a firearm‚" said Sedibe.

"The suspect got inside the vehicle and instructed the woman to drive towards the Injaka dam‚ leading (her) into the bushes. He invited his friend to come over‚" said Sedibe.

The woman tried to escape but they threatened to harm her.

"The suspect fired a shot‚ forced her to undress and the (two men) took turns raping her. They further robbed the victim of an undisclosed amount of money‚ a cellphone and other belongings‚ then fled the scene in a green Volkswagen Citi Golf‚" said Sedibe.