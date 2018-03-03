South Africa

Motorist lured into rape trap by half-naked woman on roadside

By Naledi Shange - 03 March 2018 - 11:27
Half naked woman at the side of the road trap leads to motorists rape.
Half naked woman at the side of the road trap leads to motorists rape.
Image: lassedesignen/123rf

A female motorist who stopped to assist a seemingly frantic half-naked woman in Mpumalanga found herself a victim of a trap which resulted in her being raped‚ said police.

Sergeant Gerald Sedibe said the 36-year-old woman was driving on a road between Buchbuckridge and Lydenburg on Wednesday evening when she spotted the woman who flagged her down‚ signalling that she needed help.

The motorist drove past the woman who was near some bushes.

"After driving a few metres‚ the woman decided to drive back and assist. Immediately after stopping her vehicle‚ the half-naked lady disappeared and an unknown man popped out of the bushes wearing a balaclava and pointed her with a firearm‚" said Sedibe.

"The suspect got inside the vehicle and instructed the woman to drive towards the Injaka dam‚ leading (her) into the bushes. He invited his friend to come over‚" said Sedibe.

The woman tried to escape but they threatened to harm her.

"The suspect fired a shot‚ forced her to undress and the (two men) took turns raping her. They further robbed the victim of an undisclosed amount of money‚ a cellphone and other belongings‚ then fled the scene in a green Volkswagen Citi Golf‚" said Sedibe.

Teen battling to cope after rape, robbery by taximen

An 18-year-old woman who says she was raped by a taxi driver is battling to cope with the trauma.
News
9 days ago

Rape‚ sex assault claims pile up against Klerksdorp pastor

More women have come forward to lay rape and sexual assault complaints against Bishop TJ Pitso.
News
11 days ago

Top goalkeeper gets bail after alleged rape of minor

MEC's grandchild was 13 and attempted suicide
News
12 days ago

This cannot be said enough - sex with a minor is rape

The Reiger Park High School's alleged sex scandal shines a light once more on Statutory rape and the age of consent in South Africa.
News
1 month ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘Land will be expropriated without compensation. It will happen’- President ...
Full speech: Julius Malema tables a motion on expropriation of land without ...
X