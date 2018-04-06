Kwaito artist Sipho 'Brickz' Ndlovu has been granted R80‚000 bail pending his appeal against his rape conviction.

Magistrate John Baloyi made the decision in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Friday. He said the High Court had granted the musician's leave to appeal the rape conviction and‚ as a result‚ granted bail.

As part of the bail conditions Baloyi said Brickz would need to hand in his travel documents‚ is not allowed to leave Joburg or be seen near an airport. He will also have to report to the Jabulani Police Station twice a week.

Bail was initially set at R50‚000 but Baloyi said the amount had increased to R80‚000. Family outside the courtroom told TshisaLIVE they had no idea how they would raise the additional R30‚000.