Judge describes meeting ‘cold and unfriendly’ judges at the SCA

Free State Judge President Mahube Molemela has described her shock in finding some “cold and unfriendly” colleagues at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) when she acted as a judge in that court last year.

Molemela is one of nine candidates who are being interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for three positions at the SCA.

Some judges who have had acting stints at the SCA had described an unwelcoming environment there.

When asked by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng how she found her acting stint last year at the SCA‚ Molemela said her experience during her acting stint was a mixed bag.

“There were colleagues who were going out of their way to make us feel welcome. Unfortunately there were colleagues who were cold and unfriendly.”

Molemela recounted an incident during the recess when she went to the chambers of a permanent judge she knew and introduced herself. Molemela said the judge concerned was cordial.