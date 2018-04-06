Judge has harsh words for paramedics who abandoned elderly patient

The Labour Appeal Court made scathing remarks about the conduct of two paramedics who abandoned an elderly‚ sick woman in the back of an ambulance and then knocked off duty.

The court said the paramedics’ conduct compromised the patient’s right to dignity and proper health care.

The court made these remarks as it upheld an appeal by the KwaZulu-Natal health department‚ which asked the court to set aside the Labour Court judgment in 2014 which ordered the reinstatement of the two paramedics.

The paramedics‚ known as KW Pillay and SC Tembe‚ were dismissed by the department for abandoning the patient at the ambulance depot‚ and not at the hospital as required.

On February 17 2009 Pillay and Tembe were tasked with transporting a sick patient from Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital in Durban to Murchison District Hospital in Port Shepstone about 129km away.

The paramedics did not deliver the patient to the Port Shepstone hospital.

Pillay said he received a call from his mother telling him that his one-year-old son had an asthma attack.