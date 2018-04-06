South Africa

Cyril takes break after checkup

By Ngwako Modjadji - 06 April 2018 - 10:13
President Cyril Ramaphosa takes a break after checkup to recuperate.
President Cyril Ramaphosa takes a break after checkup to recuperate.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa could not lead ANC national executive committee (NEC) members yesterday to the house of late Struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela because he is recuperating following an eye check-up on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa's spokeswoman Khusela Diko did not want to comment on his health but said the president had already visited Madikizela-Mandela's family on Monday after she had died.

"Unfortunately, he was not able to visit the family today [yesterday] due to engagements," Diko said.

"He is in constant contact with the family personally and also through the director-general in the Presidency, Cassius Lubisi, about the funeral arrangements."

However, Ramaphosa will address Madikizela-Mandela's memorial service in Bizana, Eastern Cape, on Tuesday.

The NEC delegation was led by Deputy President David Mabuza, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and treasurer-general Paul Mashatile.

Mabuza, who spoke outside Madikizela-Mandela's house, appealed for unity in the ANC, saying it was the best gift the party could give to the late Struggle stalwart.

He said this was the time for ANC members to pick up the spear and proceed from where she had left off, "if we want to give her a good sendoff message..."

North West premier and ANC provincial chairman Supra Mahumapelo told Sowetan that ANC leaders could emulate "Mama Winnie" by being disciplined and having the ability to work with the poor.

Ramaphosa pays tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

President Cyril Ramaphosa has praised the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela for her determination and courage during the toughest times of apartheid.
News
3 days ago

‘A great tree has fallen’: Ramaphosa on Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he and the ANC were mourning the death of the “mother of the nation”.
News
3 days ago

Cyril Ramaphosa, David Mabuza shun bodyguards who served Zuma

Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy, David Mabuza, allegedly shunned Presidential Protection Unit members who used to protect Zuma.
News
3 days ago

Promote youth into leadership, ANC told

When President Cyril Ramaphosa reshuffles his cabinet after the 2019 general elections it will have more young people.
News
1 day ago

Official state funeral for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Struggle veteran Winnie Madikizela-Mandela will receive an official state funeral in just under two weeks’ time‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa said on ...
News
3 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Zuma’s case postponed to 8 June
‘She was a champion of justice’ President Cyril Ramaphosa pays tribute to ...
X