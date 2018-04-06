Cyril takes break after checkup

President Cyril Ramaphosa could not lead ANC national executive committee (NEC) members yesterday to the house of late Struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela because he is recuperating following an eye check-up on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa's spokeswoman Khusela Diko did not want to comment on his health but said the president had already visited Madikizela-Mandela's family on Monday after she had died.

"Unfortunately, he was not able to visit the family today [yesterday] due to engagements," Diko said.

"He is in constant contact with the family personally and also through the director-general in the Presidency, Cassius Lubisi, about the funeral arrangements."

However, Ramaphosa will address Madikizela-Mandela's memorial service in Bizana, Eastern Cape, on Tuesday.

The NEC delegation was led by Deputy President David Mabuza, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and treasurer-general Paul Mashatile.

Mabuza, who spoke outside Madikizela-Mandela's house, appealed for unity in the ANC, saying it was the best gift the party could give to the late Struggle stalwart.

He said this was the time for ANC members to pick up the spear and proceed from where she had left off, "if we want to give her a good sendoff message..."

North West premier and ANC provincial chairman Supra Mahumapelo told Sowetan that ANC leaders could emulate "Mama Winnie" by being disciplined and having the ability to work with the poor.