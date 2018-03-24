The big problem lies with figuring out where to place their commander-in-chief. Malema would not accept the same ministerial status as that of his deputies‚ because that may be deemed a demotion.

The only way to accommodate Malema in the ANC would be through an amendment to the ANC’s constitution to allow for two deputy presidents. Such a proposal has been rejected‚ because it was seen as seeking to benefit Zuma’s preferred presidential candidate‚ Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. An amendment could be a difficult nut to crack but it is the only trump card there is for the organisation of Oliver Tambo and Nelson Mandela to reassert its electoral dominance.

2. Change your ways

Any liberation movement that does not change its ways when in power will be forced to do so‚ either by a sway in the electorate or a coalition of civil society. A merger between the ANC and EFF is likely to necessitate fundamental changes in the ruling party‚ including a possible name change‚ should the EFF so propose.

This would be a difficult bridge to cross because the veterans’ movement in the ANC would oppose it. The current leaders of the ANC Youth League‚ who do not enjoy any recognition by the EFF‚ are also likely to reject the move. The current posts in the Presidency of Bathabile Dlamini‚ who is ANC Women’s League president‚ and Dlamini-Zuma may weaken the ability of the league to oppose a name change.

If the ANC insists on retaining its name‚ the EFF may view this as an opportune moment to place huge demands to the ANC‚ which may include the immediate arrest of those implicated in state capture.

On the other hand‚ the EFF may not call for a name change because many of its members are the sons and daughters of those in the ANC.