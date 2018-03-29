Constable David Mkhondo‚ the police officer who was racially abused by Vicki Momberg‚ hopes the prison term she was served will send a strong message to other racists.

He told the Sowetan newspaper: “It’s finally over. I feel relieved because it has taken long‚ but I’m happy that the criminal law system was fair.”

Momberg was on Wednesday sentenced to three years in prison‚ with a year suspended‚ by the Randburg Magistrate's Court in Johannesburg.