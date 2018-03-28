Vicki Momberg sentenced to three years in jail

Vicki Momberg, a former real estate agent, has been sentenced to three years in prison, with one year suspended.

Momberg will serve two years in prison provided she is not convicted of crimen injuria during her prison term.

Momberg was found guilty on four counts of crimen injuria last year following her racist tirade in 2016.

Momberg went on a racist rant shortly after being a victim of a smash-and-grab in Johannesburg in 2016. She loosely hurled the k-word 48 times at police officers and 10111 operators who had tried to assist following her ordeal. Her tirade was caught on camera and the video soon went viral.

The state had asked for a direct prison term without an option of a fine.

Magistrate Pravina Rugoonandan said she was not convinced that Momberg showed remorse and that the sentence should serve as a deterrence to others who use the k-word.

This is the first time a person has been sent to prison for racial slurs in the country.