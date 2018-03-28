Go directly to jail - Vicki Momberg denied bail

Estate agent Vicki Momberg must begin serving an effective two years’ imprisonment after being denied bail pending an application for leave to appeal the sentence by the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.

Momberg went on a racist rant shortly after being a victim of a smash-and-grab in Johannesburg in 2016. She loosely hurled the k-word 48 times at police officers and 10111 operators who had tried to assist following her ordeal. Her tirade was caught on camera and the video soon went viral.

Earlier on Wednesday‚ Momberg was sentenced to three years' imprisonment‚ one year of which was suspended for three years on condition that she is not convicted of the same offence.

Her lawyer Kevin Lawlor asked the court to release Momberg on bail pending the outcome of her application for leave to appeal the jail sentence.

Magistrate Pravina Raghoonandan dismissed Momberg's application for bail.

Momberg's application for leave to appeal her sentence will be heard in the magistrate's court on Wednesday.

Speaking after the bail application‚ National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana said the sentence imposed on Momberg upholds the constitution and sends a strong message to would-be offenders.

"This is a landmark ruling... It sets a precedent for other racial-related cases."