South Africa

Go directly to jail - Vicki Momberg denied bail

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 28 March 2018 - 12:34
Estate agent Vicky Momberg is the first time a person has been sent to prison for racial slurs in South Africa.
Estate agent Vicky Momberg is the first time a person has been sent to prison for racial slurs in South Africa.
Image: ALON SKUY

Estate agent Vicki Momberg must begin serving an effective two years’ imprisonment after being denied bail pending an application for leave to appeal the sentence by the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.

Momberg went on a racist rant shortly after being a victim of a smash-and-grab in Johannesburg in 2016. She loosely hurled the k-word 48 times at police officers and 10111 operators who had tried to assist following her ordeal. Her tirade was caught on camera and the video soon went viral.

Earlier on Wednesday‚ Momberg was sentenced to three years' imprisonment‚ one year of which was suspended for three years on condition that she is not convicted of the same offence.

Her lawyer Kevin Lawlor asked the court to release Momberg on bail pending the outcome of her application for leave to appeal the jail sentence.

Magistrate Pravina Raghoonandan dismissed Momberg's application for bail.

Momberg's application for leave to appeal her sentence will be heard in the magistrate's court on Wednesday.

Speaking after the bail application‚ National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana said the sentence imposed on Momberg upholds the constitution and sends a strong message to would-be offenders.

"This is a landmark ruling... It sets a precedent for other racial-related cases."

Unpleasant words forced probation officer to leave Vicki Momberg interview

The Randburg Magistrate's Court on Friday heard from a probation officer who interviewed convicted racist Vicki Momberg.
News
12 days ago

Convicted racist Momberg admits what she did was wrong‚ recording reveals

Convicted racist Vicki Momberg told a probation officer who was interviewing her for a pre-sentencing report that she knew what she did was wrong.
News
11 days ago

Abused probation officer in racist estate agent case to take the stand

A probation officer who felt the wrath of convicted racist Vicki Momberg's vile tongue was expected to take to the stand in the Randburg on Friday.
News
12 days ago

Convicted racist Momberg traumatised probation officer‚ court hears

The probation officer tasked with assessing convicted racist Vicki Momberg had to go for counselling to deal with the abuse she endured.
News
18 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'I’m definitely laying charges’: Journalist’s account after ‘assault’ by EFF’s ...
Life Esidimeni families react after awarded R1.2-million compensation
X