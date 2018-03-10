The probation officer tasked with assessing convicted racist Vicki Momberg had to go for counselling to deal with the abuse she endured from Momberg‚ the Randburg Magistrate’s Court heard on Friday.

The officer had been on the receiving end of several outbursts by Momberg and felt degraded and insulted. She had written a letter to the court‚ stating why she could no longer compile a pre-sentencing report on Momberg. The letter was not read to the court.

Momberg was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria after insulting and hurling the k-word at black police officers and 10111 operators after being a victim of a smash-and-grab in February 2016.

Through her lawyer Kevin Lawlor‚ Momberg said there was no bad blood between herself and the officer.

Lawlor put it to Naidoo that the officer had continued to call his client even after recusing herself. Naidoo refuted this‚ saying there been only one phone call from the officer to Momberg‚ made in her presence and on speaker phone‚ to inform Momberg that the officer would no longer handling her case.