Convicted racist Momberg admits what she did was wrong‚ recording reveals

Convicted racist Vicki Momberg told a probation officer who was interviewing her for a pre-sentencing report that she knew what she did was wrong.

Momberg went on a racist rant shortly after being a victim of a smash-and-grab in Johannesburg in 2016. She shouted the k-word 48 times at police officers and 10111 operators who had tried to assist following her ordeal.

Her tirade was caught on camera and the video went viral.

The Randburg Magistrate’s Court convicted Momberg of crimen injuria last year.