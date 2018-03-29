The City of uMhlathuze has instituted an investigation against Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Christo Botha for allegedly breaching the councillors' code of conduct and bringing the council’s name into disrepute.

This follows Botha’s statement on Sunday in which he claimed that the City of uMhlathuze in Richards Bay on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast was spending an estimated R20-million on a mansion for its mayor‚ Mduduzi Gift Mhlongo.

Botha said he had written to the city’s municipal manager‚ Nhlanhla Sibeko‚ to seek clarity on where the funding for the mayoral mansion was sourced and why it had not been communicated to the council and the public.

However‚ uMhlathuze disputed this‚ saying it had started constructing a R5.5-million official mayoral residence in the plush suburb of Meerensee in Richards Bay.

The city said the house would not be used as the mayor’s private residence‚ as Botha had claimed‚ but would rather be used to host delegations and guests such as investors‚ while the mayor continues to live in his private residence.

After a full council meeting on Wednesday‚ the City of uMhlathuze resolved to institute an investigation of misconduct against Botha following his statement which it said contained a misrepresentation of facts “thus deliberately misleading the public through the media”.

The city said Botha’s statement contained “skewed malicious contents” against Mhlongo.