A KwaZulu-Natal municipality named after the former chairwoman of the African Union Commission‚ Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma‚ and which has been plagued by several political killings has been placed under administration because of councillor disputes.

Co-operative and traditional affairs MEC Nomusa Ncube-Dube announced in a statement on Wednesday that the Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma municipality in the KZN Midlands had been placed under administration because of a “breakdown in discipline and decision- making”.

The decision followed a special meeting by the provincial executive council led by Premier Willies Mchunu to intervene in the municipality‚ which has failed to make a number of executive decisions including the appointment of senior officials and a municipal manager.

“The breakdown in discipline and decision-making in this council has necessitated a direct intervention by the provincial executive‚” said Dube-Ncube.

She said the municipality had repeatedly failed to appoint a municipal manager “and‚ in doing so‚ paralysed the administrative capacity of the municipality to manage its affairs and deliver services to its residents”.

“Our job is to ensure that all municipalities in KZN function optimally. We cannot and will not tolerate behaviour by councillors that flagrantly disregards the code of conduct and this is why this intervention is taking place here‚” said Dube-Ncube.

In October last year‚ a politically-connected civil servant in the municipality‚ Nathi Ngcobo‚ was gunned down in cold blood in Nkumba village outside Bulwer in the KZN Midlands.

Ngcobo‚ who was an employee and councillor clerk at the municipality‚ was a member of the same branch as Dlamini-Zuma‚ and his killing took place not far from his home.

His shooting came two days after he had confided to his branch secretary‚ Xolani Zamisa‚ that he feared for his life.