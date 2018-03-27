The race debate in the DA continued to heat up on Monday with two MPs calling for the party to guard against individuals being dominated by others in the name of culture‚ race‚ gender and religion.

Some within the DA are pushing to amend the party’s constitution to include diversity as a value. This as the party continues to struggle to shrug off perceptions that it is white-dominated.

Ahead of the party’s federal congress in April‚ DA MPs Michael Cardo and Gavin Davis sent a letter to delegates last week cautioning against “ANC-ese” talk in the party when it comes to race matters.

They said that while the diversity clause was welcome‚ in its current formulation it did very little to distinguish the DA from the ANC’s doctrine of racial representivity.