DA, coalition partners in Nelson Mandela Bay confident they'll survive EFF motion

The DA and its coalition partners will survive the flurry of motions to dismantle the entire political leadership structure in Nelson Mandela Bay at Thursday’s all-important council meeting.

This was the message from speakers at the DA’s #SaveNMB rally in front of the Port Elizabeth City Hall on Wednesday.

Scores of DA supporters attended the #SaveNMB rally in support of Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip.

Trollip is facing a motion of no confidence on Thursday to be tabled by the EFF.

Trollip said the motion to remove him was proof that EFF leader Julius Malema was a man who changed his mind often.

“The reasons Malema put for removing me were undemocratic.

"Like a spoilt child when he didn't get his way in parliament with his mad motion that would cripple the economy‚ Malema said he would remove me based on my skin colour.

"We put a coalition together in two weeks and in that period we were also talking to the EFF and the EFF said they would not get involved but they would cooperate‚" Trollip said.

"They said they did not like us. “We have had various meetings with the EFF and my skin colour has not changed. The only thing that had changed was Julius Malema's mind‚" Trollip said.