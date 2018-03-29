The DA said on Thursday that it was opposed to social grant recipients being charged banking fees to access their payments.

"The DA is concerned about Sassa's revelations in Parliament yesterday that beneficiaries who receive their grants through ATMs will have to pay R10 in bank charges from 1 April 2018‚" DA MP Bridget Masango said in a statement.

"These charges will affect 5.4 million beneficiaries‚ who are among the poorest and vulnerable in our society."

Grindrod Bank announced on Wednesday that as of April 1‚ the South African Security Agency (Sassa) would no longer carry the cost of grant recipients' banking charges. Grindrod provides banking services for Sassa grant recipients‚ paying 17-million grants to 10.6-million cardholders‚ amounting to R11-billion per month.