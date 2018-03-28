Ngwenya suggested that the conduct of the Free State government was another example why sections of the public were losing confidence in the ANC-led government.

Taking a jibe at Magashule‚ the former premier of Mpumalanga said he had recently quit as a provincial leader and no party was held for him because there was simply no money for it.

"We don't have money‚ we've got a lot of problems. So as leaders we must use the very little resources that we have correctly‚" he said.

"Probably we'll understand from the leadership of the Free State‚ now that you've raised this matter. We'll enquire what's the rush about the party.

"You can still do without a party‚ I'm here‚ I did not have a party (back) home but I'm still surviving because we don't have money. Probably what we can do is to persuade them in the interest of the party and in the interest of all the challenges we're facing as a country‚ to use money sparingly and correctly‚" said Mabuza.

Turning to lifestyle audits on government officials and ministers which were announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his state-of-the-nation-address in February‚ Mabuza said they were finalising the guidelines and this remained a priority as they were serious about tackling corruption.

"Corruption makes people not to believe in (elected) leadership‚" he said.

Mabuza also came out against suggestions that government should regulate the religious sector.

While he admitted that some churches were being used for nefarious activities‚ Mabuza reminded MPs that South Africa was a secular state.