R20m for Ace Magashule's farewell party

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has instructed government workers in Bloemfontein to leave work by 9am today to attend his R20-million farewell party.

Magashule is outgoing premier of the Free State government following his election as secretary-general at the ANC's conference in December.

A letter signed by the provincial director-general Kopung Ralikontsane, seen by Sowetan, stated that Magashule had instructed that all

officials from the provincial government residing within the boundaries of Mangaung metropolitan municipality leave their place of work by 9am today to attend the inauguration of new premier Sisi Ntombela and Magashule's farewell.

The event is taking place at Free State Rugby Stadium in Bloemfontein.

Ntombela was sworn in as premier yesterday late afternoon while the letter was circulated to workers earlier in the day.