MP ejected for saying Deputy President David Mabuza 'lacks credibility'

An opposition MP was booted out of the National Assembly on Tuesday for telling Deputy President David Mabuza that he "lacks credibility" to be the leader of the moral regeneration movement.

Andries Tlouamma‚ the sole MP of small party Agang SA‚ was ejected from the chamber by Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Lechesa Tsenoli after he refused numerous requests for him to withdraw remarks that Mabuza was not credible enough to lead the moral regeneration movement and "needed to be rehabilitated from the premier league".

The “premier league” was a group of ANC premiers from Mpumalanga‚ the Free State and the North West that was close to former president Jacob Zuma and campaigned unsuccessfully for his preferred successor Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at the party's elective conference last year.

Speaking during a discussion on Mabuza's reply to a question from DA chief whip John Steenhuisen on the work of the moral regeneration movement‚ Tlouamma said the newly appointed deputy president was simply not suitable to lead the movement.

Tlouamma claimed Mabuza had failed as Mpumalanga premier and had faced several allegations against him during his tenure.

"It's unfortunate that you're not a good example of a moral leadership‚" said Tlouamma amid loud jeers from ANC benches.