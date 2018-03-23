Energy minister Jeff Radebe had intended to sign the power purchase agreements with 27 IPPs on March 13. But this did not happen because Transform RSA and Numsa went to court a day before in a bid to halt the process.

Numsa and Transform RSA wanted the court to interdict Radebe from signing the power purchase agreements with IPPs‚ pending the finalisation of the application by the Coal Transporters Forum. The court did not grant an interdict‚ but counsel for Radebe said he would not to sign the agreements until the urgent application was disposed of by the court on March 27.

In its application filed last year‚ the forum – which represents coal truck owners contracted to Eskom – wanted to stop Eskom from signing any power purchase agreements with IPP’s pending a decision by the National Energy Regulator of SA (NERSA).

In its affidavit‚ the forum said that electricity demand was stable and that Eskom’s own assessment indicated that the power utility would start to experience overcapacity from 2018.

“If further power purchase agreements are entered into‚ the overcapacity problem will only increase‚” Mpho Mokwana of the forum said in his founding affidavit.

Mokwana said the impending agreements came at a time when electricity consumption was showing a decline of 1% for 2016/2017 and when Eskom had announced a surplus of 5600MW‚ including an operating reserve of 2000MW.

“As a result of this electricity surplus‚ Eskom is procuring a kilowatt hour of electricity from the IPPs at 214 cents for what they can produce at 32 cents by using abundant and cheap coal.

“The kilowatt hour that is procured at 214 cents is sold for 86 cents by Eskom to the consumer. This has cost the economy R9 billion per annum until 2021.

“The IPPs will carry a contingent liability of R700 billion by 2020. This means government is providing guarantees to the IPPs to destroy jobs in the mining sector.”