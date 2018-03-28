Appeal court dismisses Gigaba’s application in battle with Oppenheimers

The Supreme Court of Appeal on Wednesday dismissed with costs an application by Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba for leave to appeal to it in his battle with the Oppenheimers.

The case concerned the approval by Gigaba of Fireblade Aviation’s application for an ad hoc international customs and immigration component of a corporate fixed-base aviation operation (FBO) in January 2016.

The customs and immigration component was to be conducted by officials of the Border Control Operational Co-ordinating Committee at premises Fireblade leased from Denel within the precincts of O R Tambo International Airport.

The committee is an affiliated structure of the Justice‚ Crime Prevention and Security Cluster and is mandated to manage the South African border environment.

In October last year‚ the Oppenheimers won their court battle to operate the private international terminal‚ with government customs and immigration support‚ after accusing Gigaba of reversing his approval.

Gigaba had granted Fireblade permission to operate the terminal on January 28 2016‚ only to reverse his approval three days later.