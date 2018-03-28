Eastern Cape most violent province

You are most likely to be beaten to death if you live in the Eastern Cape than in any other province, Statistics SA's mortality and causes of death for 2016 released yesterday has revealed.

With at least 1699 deaths attributed to assault, Eastern Cape emerged as the most

violent province of all, followed by Western Cape at 1555 deaths due to assault and KwaZulu-Natal in third place with 1404 fatal assaults.

Mpumalanga is the province with the least recorded number of deaths due to assault at 199 cases, followed by the Northern Cape with 262 fatal cases of

assaults and Limpopo at 338 cases.

Suicide is more prevalent in KZN with 204 cases, followed by Northern Cape with 84 cases and Free State with 29 cases.

North West recorded the least cases of suicides with six cases, followed by Gauteng with 14 suicides and Limpopo with 16 cases.

Road accidents claimed more people in KZN than anywhere else with 1336 deaths, followed by Limpopo at 1335 fatalities and the Eastern Cape with 882 road accident deaths.