South Africa

Four men arrested for murders in Khayelitsha

By Staff reporter - 25 March 2018 - 17:44
Four men arrested for murders in Khayelitsha.
Image: STOCK IMAGE

Four men have been arrested in connection with three murders that occurred on Thursday in the Harare policing precinct in Khayelitsha‚ Cape Town.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the suspects were arrested on Friday.

The first incident took place in Bukwayo Street‚ Harare‚ at 2.45am on Thursday when four suspects driving a white VW Polo motor vehicle allegedly shot and fatally wounded a 36-year-old victim. Another victim sustained serious injuries during the same incident and is recovering in hospital.

At 7.30am on the same day‚ the four suspects allegedly moved to the Endlovini informal settlement in Khayelitsha and met up with another victim‚ whom they shot several times.

He died at the scene.

“They proceeded to Hlobo Street in Harare‚ Khayelitsha‚ just a few minutes after the second murder‚ where they allegedly shot a 27-year-old victim‚ who also passed away on the scene‚” Rwexana said.

She said police had launched a manhunt for the suspects and on Friday arrested four men‚ aged 20‚ 21‚ 22 and 33. They also recovered a Norinco pistol with live rounds of ammunition.

She added that the suspects would appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court on Monday on three counts of murder and one of attempted murder. An additional charge of the possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition would be added in the case of two of the suspects.

