Four men have been arrested in connection with three murders that occurred on Thursday in the Harare policing precinct in Khayelitsha‚ Cape Town.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the suspects were arrested on Friday.

The first incident took place in Bukwayo Street‚ Harare‚ at 2.45am on Thursday when four suspects driving a white VW Polo motor vehicle allegedly shot and fatally wounded a 36-year-old victim. Another victim sustained serious injuries during the same incident and is recovering in hospital.

At 7.30am on the same day‚ the four suspects allegedly moved to the Endlovini informal settlement in Khayelitsha and met up with another victim‚ whom they shot several times.

He died at the scene.