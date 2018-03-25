Woman’s body found floating offshore of Scarborough.

A woman’s body was found floating offshore of Scarborough on the Cape Peninsula on Sunday morning.

Ian Klopper‚ National Sea Rescue Institute station commander at Kommetjie‚ said it was suspected that the woman had drowned.

“At 9am on Sunday‚ NSRI Kommetjie duty crew launched the sea rescue craft Spirit of the Vines following eyewitness reports of a body floating offshore of Scarborough.